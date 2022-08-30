Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 109,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.16. 20,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,118. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

