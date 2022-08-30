Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,665 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 42,585 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $39,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.86. 25,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,027. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

