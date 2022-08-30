Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.37 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 677,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,482,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 478,973 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 177.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 397,243 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

