Akroma Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akroma has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $19,103.45 and approximately $28.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.24 or 0.07705947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00163469 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

