Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Up 20.2% in August

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 31st total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,413,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 83,196 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the first quarter valued at $3,220,000. Institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Alerus Financial stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. 47 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $477.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

