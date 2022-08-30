Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Position Boosted by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 34,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.10.

ALGT traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.11. 10,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,385. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $96.11 and a one year high of $215.48.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,072 shares of company stock worth $441,887 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

