Ally Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 14,941 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 164% compared to the average volume of 5,661 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,295,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 44.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3,609.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 428,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 416,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.36. 3,346,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,382. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

