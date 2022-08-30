ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in August

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the July 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALS Stock Performance

Shares of CPBLF stock remained flat at $7.40 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. ALS has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ABN Amro raised ALS to a “buy” rating and set a $14.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

Featured Stories

