Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,583 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Altair Engineering worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $664,952,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 493,900 shares of the software’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 212,002 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock worth $174,752,000 after purchasing an additional 197,646 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $6,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,820.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Altair Engineering stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Further Reading

