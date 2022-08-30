Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.