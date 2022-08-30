AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

Several research firms have commented on AMC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

Insider Transactions at AMC Entertainment

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.