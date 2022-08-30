American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
American Campus Communities Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of American Campus Communities
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
Featured Articles
