American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACCGet Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

American Campus Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Campus Communities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,969,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $201,469,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 349.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,950 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $141,335,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 285.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,741,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,314 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Campus Communities

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.