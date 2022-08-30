American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

American Campus Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Campus Communities

About American Campus Communities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,969,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $201,469,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 349.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,950 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $141,335,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 285.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,741,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,314 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.