American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Reduced by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 2.5% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $37,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,518. The company has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.73 and its 200-day moving average is $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

