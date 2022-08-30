American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 6,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. American International Group has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.