American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.94. 142,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 356,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

American Lithium Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

