AMO Coin (AMO) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $25.49 million and $196,647.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004094 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00134137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081568 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain.

AMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.