Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,230,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $3,961,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Amtech Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,288,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 84,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

ASYS traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,471. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.42. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

