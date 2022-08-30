Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives $70.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amundi from €89.00 ($90.82) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amundi from €67.70 ($69.08) to €66.60 ($67.96) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amundi in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amundi from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amundi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Amundi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Amundi has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $90.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

