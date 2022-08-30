Analysts Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Target Price at $14.64

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

TV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 2.3 %

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.