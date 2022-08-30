Analyzing Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) & Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -169.65% -80.56% -58.47% Shineco -1,163.61% -68.33% -40.62%

Risk and Volatility

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

7.6% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Shineco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences and Shineco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcadia Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 277.91%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Shineco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Shineco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $6.78 million 2.81 -$14.66 million ($0.89) -0.97 Shineco $3.02 million 4.02 -$31.44 million N/A N/A

Arcadia Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Summary

Arcadia Biosciences beats Shineco on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc. engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods. It also grows and cultivates yew trees, fast-growing bamboo willows, and scenic greening trees; and provides logistic services for agricultural products. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

