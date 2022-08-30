Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,950. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Angi Trading Down 6.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. Angi has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Angi

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Stories

