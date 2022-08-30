ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.50 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANIP. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

