Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Reaches $344.07 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Ankr has a total market cap of $344.07 million and approximately $43.04 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004135 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00134881 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033408 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00082059 BTC.
Ankr Coin Profile
Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr.
Buying and Selling Ankr
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars.
