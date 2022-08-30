Anqa Management LLC Takes $13.13 Million Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 602,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,000. Change Healthcare makes up approximately 15.0% of Anqa Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Anqa Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $25.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHNG. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $27.75 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

