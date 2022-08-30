Antonetti Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.09. 113,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,023. The stock has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.21. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.