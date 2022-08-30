Antonetti Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.7% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.21. 162,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average of $150.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $240.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

