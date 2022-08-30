Antonetti Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,223 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,979,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,941,000 after acquiring an additional 828,178 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

NEM traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,631. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

