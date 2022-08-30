Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Down 28.9% in August

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the July 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

AIRC traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.08. 413,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,012. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

