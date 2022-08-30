Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $121,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 2,698 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $121,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,680.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,443,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

APLS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.56. 4,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,584. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.72) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

