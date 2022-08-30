Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 8.9 %

APDN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 722,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,551. The company has a market cap of $31.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.79% and a negative return on equity of 158.37%. Analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.