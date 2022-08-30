Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at $60,560,826.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

