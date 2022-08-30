Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Aravive Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ ARAV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. 122,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Aravive has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.41.
Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 134.06% and a negative net margin of 910.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Aravive
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Aravive in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aravive by 58.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aravive by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
Aravive Company Profile
Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aravive (ARAV)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.