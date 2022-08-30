ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 234,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

ARC Document Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. 155,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,292. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.93%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 26.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 117.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.