Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 786,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.
Arcos Dorados Stock Down 4.5 %
Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
