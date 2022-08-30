Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €3.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of AT1 opened at €2.93 ($2.99) on Friday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 12-month high of €6.90 ($7.04). The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.29.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

