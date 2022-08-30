Artal Group S.A. Acquires New Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 57,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

SEA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 98,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,375. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.