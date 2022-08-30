Artal Group S.A. Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Artal Group S.A. reduced its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 2.03% of Agenus worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agenus stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

