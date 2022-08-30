Artal Group S.A. Takes Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

DNA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. 909,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,602,744. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

