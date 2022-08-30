Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Ashland has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ashland has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ashland to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. Ashland has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average is $100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ashland by 106.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,255 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ashland by 1,374.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 90,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

