Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.75.

Ashland Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $103.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36. Ashland has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ashland by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

