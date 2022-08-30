Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 917,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 236,468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 34.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

