Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $6.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Athersys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $3.10 on Friday. Athersys has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $852.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of -1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.50). Athersys had a negative net margin of 779.67% and a negative return on equity of 977.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 605.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Athersys by 604.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

