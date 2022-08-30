Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,099 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,062,000 after purchasing an additional 313,297 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Honeywell International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 262,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,703 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 118,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,618,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $190.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,005. The company has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $233.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

