Aureus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cabot worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,309.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after buying an additional 2,858,841 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,625,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $9,796,000. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $7,676,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $73.37. 1,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.41. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.