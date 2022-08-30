AurusDeFi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,565.00 (AWX)

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One AurusDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00005196 BTC on exchanges. AurusDeFi has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $12,565.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AurusDeFi has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AurusDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,382.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00135279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00080670 BTC.

AurusDeFi Coin Profile

AurusDeFi (CRYPTO:AWX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AurusDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurusDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AurusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AurusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.