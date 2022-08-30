Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,590 shares during the quarter. Avantor comprises approximately 2.7% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.21. 95,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Avantor to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

