Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 59,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

AWRE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 6,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,610. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.19.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Aware during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aware by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aware by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

