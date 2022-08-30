Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 59,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
AWRE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 6,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,610. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.19.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
