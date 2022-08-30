Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,956 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 743.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 188,782 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.27. 29,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

