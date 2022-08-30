Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AYTU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Aytu BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,570. Aytu BioPharma has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.
