Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AYTU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

Aytu BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,570. Aytu BioPharma has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,313 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Aytu BioPharma worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.