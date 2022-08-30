BabyDoge ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.01 Million (BABYDOGE)

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One BabyDoge ETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BabyDoge ETH has a market cap of $5.01 million and $10,929.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BabyDoge ETH has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BabyDoge ETH Coin Profile

BabyDoge ETH’s official Twitter account is @BabyDogeETH.

Buying and Selling BabyDoge ETH

